The Latest: Power outages caused by Zeta exceeds 2.5M
By The Associated Press undefined
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Power outages from Hurricane Zeta now exceed 2.5 million, stretching from Louisiana to Virginia. Georgia remains the worst overall state for outages, with more than 700,000 customers still without power in the Atlanta area and northern parts of the state. However, larger percentages of customers are without power in Louisiana and Alabama, with more than one-fifth of monitored meters without electricity.