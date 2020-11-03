The McRib Is Coming Back

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 03: A McRib sign is seen at a McDonald's restaurant on November 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The sandwich arrived on the menu for the first time since 1994 and is offered at all McDonald's nationwide for a limited time until December 5, 2010. The McRib was first introduced in 1981. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)
Mark your calendars because the McRib returns on December 2nd for a limited time. I know, I’m more excited than I should be about this but then again it could be the best thing to happen this year. Screw you 2020. Wait, sorry 2020. Please don’t take it out on the McRib.