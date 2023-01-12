The most popular sex positions in Alaska

Woman in sexy lingerie, red corset and black fishnet stockings. Sexy lingerie concept. Studio shot. Isolated on black background.

Research by sex experts delicto.com analyzed Google trends data on 17 sex positions to reveal which ones are the most popular in each state.

The most searched-for sex positions in Alaska are as follows:

Missionary – The Christian church deemed missionary as the only appropriate way to procreate as it is one of the more conservative positions. In the modern day, its benefits are that it is seen as the most intimate position, extremely up close and personal, increasing connection through eye contact. It is also one of the least intimidating positions due to the lack of effort needed to put one another in this position and carry on the sexual act. Cowgirl – New research has revealed that this position is to blame for half of all penile fractures that occur during sex – a position not for the faint-hearted. It is an extension of missionary, however in this scenario the person ‘on top’ is in the ‘superior’ position where they typically control the movements. 69 – This position is mutual simultaneous oral sex and its name refers to the numbers looking like two people carrying out this act. Many people would say that this is out of their comfort zone as it can take some coordinating and maneuvering for both parties to get comfortable.

This research was carried out by delicto.com, an information website on exploring pleasure, product reviews, how-to guides and a wide selection of carefully curated sex toys and accessories.