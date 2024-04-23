KWHL KWHL Logo

There Is A Theory As To Why Jennifer Lopez’s Album And Tour Have Underperformed

April 23, 2024 7:51AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

There’s been a lot of talk about Jennifer Lopez’s career and how it’s TANKING.  Her new album “This Is Me . . . Now” underperformed, and she’s had to cancel several tour dates due to low ticket sales. So what’s causing all this? 

One brand expert says it started in 2022, with the Super Bowl documentary “Halftime”, where J-Lo griped about having to share the stage with Shakira.  “Her grievance about it wasn’t expressed eloquently and made her seem unlikable.”

Also, “In the shadow of beloved and long-suffering Jennifer Garner, much of the imagery we have seen from J-Lo has been mundane:  car rides with Ben, curbside arguments, fast food takeaways.  Often looking miserable. This has shattered the fourth wall, one which we’d all bought into.  We didn’t want her to be a normal person.”

What do you think?  Has she let fans in TOO much?

Recently Played

PiecesDaughtry
6:07pm
(i Hate) Everything About YouThree Days Grace
6:04pm
BlurryPuddle Of Mudd
5:59pm
The Kill30 Seconds To Mars
5:49pm
Keep AwayGodsmack
5:45pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

O.J. Simpson Dead at 76
2

Peyton Returns to School Accompanied by Alaska's Morning Show and Dozens of Supporters
3

Alaska House passes budget with roughly $2,275 payments to residents, bill goes to Senate
4

People Are Buying Gold Bars At Costco
5

Katy Perry Almost Has A Wardrobe Malfunction On ‘American Idol’