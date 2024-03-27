KWHL KWHL Logo

This 15-Year-Old Skateboarder Is Going For Gold In Paris

March 27, 2024
Sky Brown isn’t your typical 15-year-old for many reasons. She’s going for gold in the Paris Summer Olympics, but it’s not her first rodeo! She first made headlines for becoming a Bronze Olympic medalist at just 13 years old at the Summer Games in Tokyo. At 14, Brown won the World Championship Skateboarding Park Competition, which helped qualify her for this year’s Olympic Games. 

Oh…and she’s been on “Dancing with the Stars Junior” too, and is a children’s book author!

 

