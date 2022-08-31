Tom Hanks Launching A New Trivia Game

Tom Hanks is a bit of a trivia buff, so now he’s launching his own Hanx 101 Trivia game, set to debut exclusively on the Apple Arcade subscription service.

The game will include a variety of categories and multiple modes and Hanks narrates the gameplay.

There’s an initial set of 58,000 questions across a range of categories such as history, science, geography, food, art, business, and technology.

Apple Arcade subscribers can play the game on iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TV devices. The game lets you play solo, or in competitive head-to-head mode and you can team up for showdowns.

