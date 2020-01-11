      Weather Alert

Troopers rescue Alaska man whose cabin burned last month

Jan 10, 2020 @ 4:38pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have rescued a man who survived in a makeshift shelter after his remote cabin burned last month. A trooper helicopter crew on Friday found 30-year-old Tyson Steele at his remote homestead 20 miles outside Skwentna. He was transported to Anchorage in good health. The temperature at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday was 2 degrees. Steele’s family members had not heard from Steele for several weeks and requested that troopers check on his welfare. The trooper helicopter crew spotted Steele waving his arms near his shelter. He had stamped an SOS signal in snow. He said the fire had left him with no way to communicate.

