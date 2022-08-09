KWHL KWHL Logo

Trump Accuses Democrats Behind Raid Of Florida Home

August 9, 2022 7:17AM AKDT
Share

(New York, NY) — Former President Trump says the raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort yesterday was an attack by “radical left Democrats” who don’t want him to run for president in 2024. Trump issued that statement but ignored reporter questions shouted at him as he left Trump Tower in New York City last night. Trump says his home was “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.” The raid was in connection to materials Trump allegedly brought to his Florida home from the White House.

Recently Played

RiptideBeartooth|
5:00pm
Guerrilla RadioRage Against The Machine|
4:48pm
Bad ThingsI Prevail|
4:44pm
Song #3Stone Sour|
4:39pm
No ExcusesAlice In Chains|
4:29pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
2

2020 Isn't The Only Thing Losing It's Mind.
3

Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
4

CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
5

Tommy Vext Clarifies His Comments on Racism in Instagram Video