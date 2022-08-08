KWHL KWHL Logo

Trump Says FBI Conducting Search Of Mar-a-Lago Estate

August 8, 2022 3:28PM AKDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – Former President Donald Trump says the FBI is conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department did not return messages seeking comment Monday evening. Trump says in a lengthy statement that, “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.” The Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of boxes of records containing classified information that were taken to Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s presidency had concluded. It was not clear whether the FBI search was connected to that probe.

