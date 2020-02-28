      Weather Alert

Trump sending diplomat to witness taliban agreement signing

Feb 28, 2020 @ 11:24am

President Donald Trump say he’s dispatching the nation’s top diplomat to witness the signing of an agreement with the Afghan Taliban aimed at beginning a draw down of thousands of U.S. troops and ending America’s 18-year involvement in the war. Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to be present for the signing of the agreement with the Taliban militants, who harbored al-Qaida before the 9/11 attacks and are responsible for the deaths of thousands of American servicemen and women. He says Defense Secretary Mark Esper also will issue a joint declaration with the government of Afghanistan. áThe signing is expected to occur Saturday in Doha, Qatar.

