Union accuses Amazon of illegally interfering with vote
By JOSEPH PISANI AP Retail Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The retail union that failed to organize Amazon workers at a Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse wants the results to be thrown out, saying that the company illegally interfered with the voting process. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said in a filing that Amazon threatened workers with layoffs and even the closing of the warehouse. Many of the retail union’s other allegations revolve around a mailbox that Amazon installed in the parking lot of the warehouse, which it said created the false appearance that Amazon was conducting the election. Amazon said it did not threaten layoffs and said the mailbox was installed to make it easier for employees to vote and that only the U.S. Postal Service had access to it.