University of Alaska officials expect major budget cuts

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – University of Alaska officials say they are expecting Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration to make substantial slashes to their state funding.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the Republican governor’s amended state budget is set to be released next Wednesday and will then require the state Legislature’s approval.

University President Jim Johnsen says the university “will likely be taking a huge cut” that could result in the university scaling back positions and class offerings.

He says the university has already been hit with $195 million in cumulative cuts over the last five years, leading to the university shedding more than 1,200 employees.

The board of regents has proposed a budget of $358.5 million for the university this year, an increase of $31.5 million.

—

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com