KWHL KWHL Logo

US House Speaker Pelosi Arrives In Taiwan

August 2, 2022 7:11AM AKDT
Share

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan despite threats from Beijing of serious consequences, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China in 25 years. Pelosi’s visit has triggered increased tension between China and the United States. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty. China had warned of “resolute and strong measures” if Pelosi went ahead with the trip. The Biden administration did not explicitly urge her to call it off, while seeking to assure Beijing it would not signal any change in U.S. policy on Taiwan.

Recently Played

Seven Nation ArmyThe White Stripes|
3:07pm
No ApologiesPapa Roach|
3:04pm
The Kids Arent AlrightOffspring|
3:00pm
EverlongFoo Fighters|
2:56pm
Hey YouDisturbed|
2:45pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
2

2020 Isn't The Only Thing Losing It's Mind.
3

Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
4

CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
5

Tommy Vext Clarifies His Comments on Racism in Instagram Video