Van attack suspect admits to carrying out Toronto attack

Mar 5, 2020 @ 1:24pm

TORONTO (AP) – A court in Canada has heard that a man accused of killing 10 people when he drove a van into crowds of pedestrians on a busy Toronto sidewalk in 2018 has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack. Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder in connection with the April 23, 2018 attack. His trial is scheduled to begin in April. Prosecutor John Rinaldi read out an agreed statement of facts on Thursday. Minassian told police shortly after the attack that he carried it out in retribution for years of sexual rejection and ridicule by women.

