Virus cases in Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta lowest since September

Apr 24, 2021 @ 7:35am

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta in Alaska is the lowest it has been since September. KYUK-AM reported Friday that in the last 14 days, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation has announced 47 cases of the coronavirus. The number of new cases in the area in the past two weeks is almost 20 times lower than it was during a two-week span between Nov. 22 and Dec. 4, the peak of coronavirus cases in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Coronavirus cases across the state have decreased since the new year. Vaccines were made available to all residents 16 or older in early March.

 

