With a “Blair Witch Project” Update On The Way, The Original Cast Wants To Get Paid

The original actors in 1999’s “The Blair Witch Project” want compensation despite not being a part of the update planned by Lionsgate. Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, and Michael Williams wrote an open letter to Lionsgate demanding fair compensation and consultation on future projects using their likenesses. Leonard pointed out the the lack of respect and proper payment he and his co-stars for the massively popular movie that went on to make $248 million with a budget of $35-$60,000.

The actors want residual payments equal to industry standards and input into any future Blair Witch related ventures. The original filmmakers support the actors’ requests pointing to their significant role in the franchise’s success. Lionsgate has not commented on the matter.