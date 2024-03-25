KWHL KWHL Logo

Would You Try Speed Dating In A Freezing Tub?

March 25, 2024 9:00AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Short answer…NOPE.

But some singles in California are stripping down to a bikini and taking the plunge thanks to a company called Ice Pass LA.  More than 100 people showed up to answer pre-written questions. The pairs were chosen at random, and if sparks flew during the three minutes in the freezing water, then the couple could warm up in a sauna. Ice Pass CEO Aryan Davani says ice bath dates may set the stage for a real relationship.

Recently Played

Man In The BoxAlice In Chains
5:13pm
The GlassFoo Fighters
5:10pm
V.a.n (ft. Poppy)Bad Omens
5:07pm
FalloutSleep Theory
5:03pm
Headspace HolidayKeith Wallen
5:00pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Saga of #BadassBella
2

An Eagle River Family’s Journey to St. Jude
3

Zayn Malik Talks “One Direction” On “Hot Ones”
4

Dog deaths revive calls for end to Iditarod, the endurance race with deep roots in Alaska tradition
5

Alaska governor vetoes education package overwhelming passed by lawmakers