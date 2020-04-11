Alaska Democrats hold mail-only presidential primary

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Democrats are deciding their choice for the party’s presidential nominee, as just one major candidate — former Vice President Joe Biden — remains actively campaigning. Results are expected Saturday in the party-run primary, which became an exclusively vote-by-mail affair after concerns with COVID-19 scrapped plans for in-person voting sites and pushed back the original primary date of April 4. Alaska Democrats moved from their traditional caucuses to a primary for this year’s race in a move the state party chair says was aimed at increasing participation. So far, the number of ballots the party says it has received it well above participation in the two most recent caucuses.