Alaska governor seeks public input on Native tribal schools
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s governor has asked for public input on an upcoming bill to set up a legal framework for Alaska Native tribal governments to operate K through 12 schools. The Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday that Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to introduce the bill during the next legislative session. Education officials say tribes would be asked to enter into agreements called compacts with the state to operate the schools. Officials say the state education department plans community meetings this month and in early 2020 to hear residents’ comments and questions.