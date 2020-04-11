Alaska lighthouse run using technology to social distance

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A fundraising run for Alaska’s oldest original lighthouse will use technology to allow participants to raise money while social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. The Juneau Empire reported the Run 4 the Rock Foghorn Race in Juneau will allow participants to run individually and submit times by email or text. The Eldred Rock Lighthouse Preservation Association says the event will offer a 2-kilometer hill climb and 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer courses April 12-18. Association Executive Director Sue York says the courses will be marked before Saturday. The lighthouse was placed into service in 1906 near Haines.