Alaska Loves St. Jude!

To say my life changed after my visit to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be an understatement. Words can not express the amazing work they do for children all across the world. But that work comes at a price. No child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay. None of that is possible with out Partners in Hope. Please become a Partner in Hope.

Here are some amazing facts about St. Jude. Did you know:

The daily operating cost of St. Jude is $2.2 million. That’s a day people. Approximately 75% of the costs of St. Jude are covered by public contributions.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to above 80 percent since they opened more than 50 years ago.

St. Jude sees more than 7,800 kids each year and provides hundreds of free consultations for doctors worldwide.

St. Jude conducts more clinical trials for cancer than any other children’s hospital across the U.S. and around the world.

St. Jude has treated children from all 50 states and from around the world.

In 1962, the survival rate for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), the most common form of childhood cancer, was 4 percent. Today, the survival rate for this once deadly disease is 94 percent, thanks to research and treatment protocols developed at St. Jude.

During the past five years, 81 cents of every dollar received has supported the research and treatment at St. Jude.

St. Jude was the first institution to develop a cure for sickle cell disease with a bone marrow transplant and has one of the largest pediatric sickle cell programs in the country.

