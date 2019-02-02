All kinds of Super Bowl 53 Prop Bets

Here is a big ass list of prop bets for the big game this weekend. I think I’ll be taking a few of these.
National Anthem Props
- How long will it take Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem? Over 105 seconds -140, Under 105 seconds +100
- Will Gladys Knight be wearing a skirt, dress or gown? Yes -175, No +135
- Will Gladys Knight forget/omit a word? Yes +300, No -500
- Will any scoring drive take less time than it takes Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem? Yes -110, No -130
- Will any player take a knee during the national anthem? Yes +400, No -700
- Will Gladys Knight take a knee or raise a fist during or following the national anthem? Yes +600, No -1000
- Will any player raise a fist during the national anthem? Yes +200, No -300
- Length of America the Beautiful, sung by Chloe X Halle: Over/under 95 seconds
Game Props
- Will any player be ejected for throwing a punch or fighting: Yes +700, No -1600
- Will either team not punt during the game? Yes +900, No -3500
- Will either kicker hit the upright or crossbar on a missed field goal or extra point attempt? Yes +375, No -650
- Will a non-QB throw a touchdown? Yes +350, No -600
- Will there be an onside kick attempt? Yes -150, No +110
- Will there be a roughing the passer penalty? Yes +105, No -145
- Will there be a flea flicker attempt? Yes +155, No -220
- Will both teams combine for 76 points or more and break the SB record? Yes +325, No -550
- Will a touchdown be overturned by replay? Yes +155, No -220
- Will either QB throw for 400 yards or more? Yes +275, No -450
- Will Tom Brady lead the Patriots from behind to win in the 4th quarter/overtime? Yes +400, No -650
- Of these two players, who gets the first sack? Aaron Donald -228, Ndamukong Suh +167
- Number of overturned coaches challenges: Over 1 +184, Under 1 -265
- Will both Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson have a rushing TD? Yes +500, No -800
- Will Tom Brady have a higher completion percentage than Trevor Lawrence did in the National Championship game (62.5%)? Yes -350, No +250
Broadcast Props
- Super Bowl LIII National Rating (According to Nielsen): Over/under 44.5
- Super Bowl LIII U.S. Viewership (According to Nielsen): Over/under 106.5 million
- Will CBS show replay of missed pass interference call on Rams vs. New Orleans (Nickell Robey-Coleman on Tommylee Lewis)? Yes -130, No +100
- Will Jim Nantz say “hello friends” when announcers come on air? Yes -10000, No +2500
- Total times Jim Nantz and Tony Romo say “Gronk”: Over/under 2.5
- Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “GOAT”? Yes +360, No -500
- Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “dynasty”? Yes -150, No +120
- Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “Bet Against Us”? Yes +400, No -650
- Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “underdog”? Yes -400, No +320
- Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “Philly Special”? Yes +250, No -330
- Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “Hotlanta”? Yes +200, No -260
- Total times Roger Goodell will be shown: Over/under 1.5
- Who will Bill Cowher pick to win during CBS pregame show? Patriots -130, Rams +100
- Who will Nate Burleson pick to win during CBS pregame show? Patriots +120, Rams -150
- Who will Boomer Esiason pick to win during CBS pregame show? Patriots +110, Rams -140
- Who will Phil Simms pick to win during CBS pregame show? Patriots -120, Rams -110
- Will “government shutdown” be mentioned? Yes +262, No -400
- Will a play Tony Romo predicts result in a touchdown? Yes +191, No -165
- Will Kylie Jenner appear on TV? Yes +200, No -280
- Will any team owner be on the sideline at any point during the game? Yes +506, No -814
- Will Tom Brady be referred to as the GOAT? Yes +184, No -228
- Will it be mentioned that Tom Brady was drafted 199th? Yes +474, No -743
- Will Colin Kaepernick be mentioned? Yes +1200, No -2500
- Will it be mentioned that Todd Gurley and Sony Michel were teammates? Yes +130, No -160
- Will the missed pass interference from the Saints-Rams game be mentioned? Yes -500, No +380
- How many times will Giselle Bundchen be shown? Over 1.5 +125, Under 1.5 -155
- Will the word “defelategate” be said? Yes +777, No -1429
Commercial Props
- Which commercial will appear first? Coke or variants -170, Pepsi or variants +130
- Which commercial will appear first? Budweiser +150, Bud Light +210, Michelob Ultra +400, Stella Artois +400, Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer +400
- Which commercial will appear first? Hyundai -400, Mercedes-Benz +250
- Which commercial will appear first? Audi -200, Kia +150
- Which commercial will appear first? Bubly -120, Pepsi -120
- Which commercial will appear first? Doritos -135, Pringles -105
- Which commercial will appear first? Avocados from Mexico -120, Planters (Kraft Heinz) -120
- Which commercial will appear first? Expensify -200, TurboTax (Intuit) +150
- Which commercial will appear first? Turkish Airlines -500, WeatherTech +300
- How many commercials will run during the Super Bowl? Over/under 96
-
How many commercials will have a dog in it? Over/under 5.5
-
Will “Dilly Dilly” be said during a Bud Light commercial? Yes -200, No +150
-
How many 30-second Bud Light commercials will feature the Bud Knight? Over/under 1.5
- Which company will have the best average rating for their commercials? (per USA Today ad-meter)
- Doritos+306
- M&M’s+514
- Anheuser-Bush+551
- Pringles+618
- Bumble+830
- Expensify+938
- Pepsi+938
- Field+191
- How many Clydesdales will be shown in Budweiser commercial? Over/under 8.5 (OFF THE BOARD)
- Will there be an animal besides a horse in the Budweiser Clydesdale commercial? Yes -130, No +100 (OFF THE BOARD)
Halftime Props
- Will Adam Levine be wearing a hat at the start of the halftime show? Yes -110, No -130
- How many songs will be played during the halftime show? Over/under 7.5
- Will Big Boi and Adam Levine perform Mic Jack? Yes -400, No +250
- Will Christina Aguilera make an appearance? Yes +250, No -400
-
Will Mick Jagger make an appearance? Yes +300, No -400
- What song will be performed first by Maroon 5?
- One More Night: +300
- Makes Me Wonder: +500
- Sugar: +550
- Animals: +600
- Girls Like You: +600
- Moves Like Jagger: +600
- Don’t Wanna Know: +700
- Payphone: +1000
- Maps: +1500
- She Will Be Loved: +1500
- This Love: +1500
- What will be the predominant color of Adam Levine’s shirt at the start of the show? Black -200, anything else +150
-
Will Adam Levine, Travis Scott or Big Boi take a knee?Yes -300, No +220
-
Will any of the performers wear a Colin Kaepernick jersey? Yes +220, No -300
- Will there be a Spongebob costume or inflatable? Yes +465, No -638
- If Spongebob does make an appearance, will he kneel in protest: Yes +3000, No -20000
- Will Adam Levine be shirtless at any moment during the halftime show? Yes +1862, No -5635
- Will Travis Scott be shirtless at any moment during the halftime show? Yes +940, No -2188
- Will Andre 3000 join Big Boi on stage? Yes +1069, No -2026
- Will Travis Scott take a knee during halftime show in protest? Yes +500, No -900
President Trump Related Props
- How many times will Donald Trump tweet on February 3rd? Over/under 6
- Total times Donald Trump tweets during the game? Over/under 1
- Will Trump congratulate winning team via Twitter by midnight on 2/3/19? Yes -150, No +120
- Will there be any typos in any of Trump’s SB-related tweets on Feb. 3 (deleted tweets count)? Yes +270, No -350
- Will Donald Trump attend the game? Yes +450, No -850
- Will the Super Bowl winning team visit the White House? Yes -150, No +110
-
Will Donald Trump take part in pregame interview on CBS?Yes -200, No +150
-
Will the U.S. Government shutdown end before Super Bowl LIII (2/3/19)? Yes -180, No +145
-
Which will be higher? Trump approval rating on 2/4/19 (according to Rasmussen Reports) +110, Yardage of longest made field goal -140
-
Which will be higher? Total days of U.S. Government shutdown +110, Yardage of longest touchdown -140
Cross-sport Props
- Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Russell Westbrook total points, rebounds, assists +100, Rob Gronkowski receiving yards -130
- Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Kyrie Irving total points -115, Jared Goff pass completions -115
- Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Paul George made 3-point field goals -120, Rob Gronkowski receptions -110
- Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Thunder total points vs. Celtics -150, Todd Gurley rushing & receiving yards +120
- Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Celtics total points vs. Thunder -220, Brandin Cooks receiving yards +160
- Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Thunder and Celtics combined points +110, B. Cooks, R. Woods, J. Edelman combined receiving yards -140
- Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Kawhi Leonard points -130, James White rushing yards +100
- Which will be higher? James Harden streak of games with 30 or more points +140, Yardage of longest touchdown in Super Bowl LIII -180
- Which will be higher?LeBron James total games missed (starting 12/25/18) -115, Super Bowl LIII highest scoring quarter total points -115
- Which will be higher? Zion Williamson total points and rebounds on 2/2/19 -140, Total Brady pass completions on 2/3/19 +110
- Which will be higher? Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish total points on 2/2/19 -115, Rams and Patriots total points on 2/3/19 -115
- Which former Georgia Bulldog will have more rushing yards? Sony Michel +100, Todd Gurley -130
- Which NCAA conference four-player group will have more total yards? SEC (Gurley, Michel, Reynolds, Patterson) +120, Pac-12 (Anderson, Woods, Cooks, Gronkowski) -150
- Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Super Bowl LIII attendance (as reported by Wikipedia page) -250, Waste Management Phoenix Open attendance (as reported by tournament) +190
- Which will be higher on 2/3/19? (No action if player misses cut) Phil Mickelson total birdies -115, Julian Edelman receptions -115
- Which will be higher on 2/3/19? (No action if player misses cut) Jon Rahm total birdies -110, Jared Goff rushing yards -120
- Which will be higher on 2/3/19? (No action if player misses cut) Rickie Fowler score -130, C.J. Anderson rushing yards +100
- Which will be higher on 2/3/19? (No action if player misses cut) Bubba Watson long drive -160, Tom Brady passing yards +125
- Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Leicester City and Manchester United total goals scored -140, Patriots total sacks +110
- Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Arsenal and Manchester City total goals scored -130, Rams total sacks +100
- Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Alex Ovechkin total shots on goal -115, Tom Brady and Jared Goff total TD passes -115
- Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Bruins vs. Captitals total penalty minutes +100, Rex Burkhead receiving yards -130
Gambling Props
- State with the largest Super Bowl LIII betting handle:
- Nevada -5000
- New Jersey +100
- Field (Any other state) +8000
- Total amount wagered on Super Bowl LIII in Nevada (as reported by Nevada Gaming Control Board): Over/under $165.5 million
- Total amount of seven-figure wagers on Super Bowl LIII at Nevada sportsbooks (as reported by ESPN Chalk): Over/under 6.5
- Largest wager on Super Bowl LIII by Floyd Mayweather (Must share ticket image on official Instagram account for action): Over/under $2 million
Miscellaneous Props
- Coin toss: Heads -105, Tails -105
- Will the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium be open for kickoff: Yes -175, No+135
- Will the Chick-fil-A franchise in Mercedes-Benz Stadium be open on Super Bowl Sunday? Yes +575, No -1100
- Will a fan run onto the field during the game? Yes +800, No -2500
- Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first?
- Teammates: +175
- God: +190
- Family: +500
- Owner: +550
- City: +1000
- Coach: +1100
- None of the above: +400
- Color of the liquid poured on the winning coach:
- Lime/Green/Yellow: +225
- Orange: +300
- Blue: +375
- Red: +400
- Clear/water: +400
- Purple: +1000
- Will NFL issue a report admitting they missed a call during Super Bowl? Yes +250, No -330
- Will any player do the Dirty Bird for TD celebration? Yes +200, No -250
- Will any player do The Floss for TD celebration? Yes +450, No -750
- Will any player use a prop during TD celebration? Yes +300, No -400
-
Will Rob Gronkowski announce retirement after game? Yes +600, No -1000
-
Will Tom Brady announce retirement after game? Yes +1200, No -2500
-
Will Bill Belichick announce retirement after game? Yes +2500, No -5000
-
Atlanta temperature at kickoff (as reported by Weather.com): Over/under 48 degrees
All odds via The Action Network.