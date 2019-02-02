All kinds of Super Bowl 53 Prop Bets

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: Detail of the Lombardi Trophy and the helmets of the New England Patriots (left) and the Los Angeles Rams prior to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaking during a press conference during Super Bowl LIII Week at the NFL Media Center inside the Georgia World Congress Center on January 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Here is a big ass list of prop bets for the big game this weekend. I think I’ll be taking a few of these.

National Anthem Props

How long will it take Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem? Over 105 seconds -140, Under 105 seconds +100

Over 105 seconds -140, Under 105 seconds +100 Will Gladys Knight be wearing a skirt, dress or gown? Yes -175, No +135

Yes -175, No +135 Will Gladys Knight forget/omit a word? Yes +300, No -500

Yes +300, No -500 Will any scoring drive take less time than it takes Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem? Yes -110, No -130

Yes -110, No -130 Will any player take a knee during the national anthem? Yes +400, No -700

Yes +400, No -700 Will Gladys Knight take a knee or raise a fist during or following the national anthem? Yes +600, No -1000

Yes +600, No -1000 Will any player raise a fist during the national anthem? Yes +200, No -300

Yes +200, No -300 Length of America the Beautiful, sung by Chloe X Halle: Over/under 95 seconds Here is a big ass list of prop bets. I think I’ll be take a few of these.

Game Props

Will any player be ejected for throwing a punch or fighting: Yes +700, No -1600

Yes +700, No -1600 Will either team not punt during the game? Yes +900, No -3500

Yes +900, No -3500 Will either kicker hit the upright or crossbar on a missed field goal or extra point attempt? Yes +375, No -650

Yes +375, No -650 Will a non-QB throw a touchdown? Yes +350, No -600

Yes +350, No -600 Will there be an onside kick attempt? Yes -150, No +110

Yes -150, No +110 Will there be a roughing the passer penalty? Yes +105, No -145

Yes +105, No -145 Will there be a flea flicker attempt? Yes +155, No -220

Yes +155, No -220 Will both teams combine for 76 points or more and break the SB record? Yes +325, No -550

Yes +325, No -550 Will a touchdown be overturned by replay? Yes +155, No -220

Yes +155, No -220 Will either QB throw for 400 yards or more? Yes +275, No -450

Yes +275, No -450 Will Tom Brady lead the Patriots from behind to win in the 4th quarter/overtime? Yes +400, No -650

Yes +400, No -650 Of these two players, who gets the first sack? Aaron Donald -228, Ndamukong Suh +167

Aaron Donald -228, Ndamukong Suh +167 Number of overturned coaches challenges: Over 1 +184, Under 1 -265

Over 1 +184, Under 1 -265 Will both Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson have a rushing TD? Yes +500, No -800

Yes +500, No -800 Will Tom Brady have a higher completion percentage than Trevor Lawrence did in the National Championship game (62.5%)? Yes -350, No +250

Broadcast Props

Super Bowl LIII National Rating (According to Nielsen): Over/under 44.5

Over/under 44.5 Super Bowl LIII U.S. Viewership (According to Nielsen): Over/under 106.5 million

Over/under 106.5 million Will CBS show replay of missed pass interference call on Rams vs. New Orleans (Nickell Robey-Coleman on Tommylee Lewis)? Yes -130, No +100

Yes -130, No +100 Will Jim Nantz say “hello friends” when announcers come on air? Yes -10000, No +2500

Yes -10000, No +2500 Total times Jim Nantz and Tony Romo say “Gronk”: Over/under 2.5

Over/under 2.5 Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “GOAT”? Yes +360, No -500

Yes +360, No -500 Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “dynasty”? Yes -150, No +120

Yes -150, No +120 Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “Bet Against Us”? Yes +400, No -650

Yes +400, No -650 Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “underdog”? Yes -400, No +320

Yes -400, No +320 Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “Philly Special”? Yes +250, No -330

Yes +250, No -330 Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “Hotlanta”? Yes +200, No -260

Yes +200, No -260 Total times Roger Goodell will be shown: Over/under 1.5

Over/under 1.5 Who will Bill Cowher pick to win during CBS pregame show? Patriots -130, Rams +100

Patriots -130, Rams +100 Who will Nate Burleson pick to win during CBS pregame show? Patriots +120, Rams -150

Patriots +120, Rams -150 Who will Boomer Esiason pick to win during CBS pregame show? Patriots +110, Rams -140

Patriots +110, Rams -140 Who will Phil Simms pick to win during CBS pregame show? Patriots -120, Rams -110

Patriots -120, Rams -110 Will “government shutdown” be mentioned? Yes +262, No -400

Yes +262, No -400 Will a play Tony Romo predicts result in a touchdown? Yes +191, No -165

Yes +191, No -165 Will Kylie Jenner appear on TV? Yes +200, No -280

Yes +200, No -280 Will any team owner be on the sideline at any point during the game? Yes +506, No -814

Yes +506, No -814 Will Tom Brady be referred to as the GOAT? Yes +184, No -228

Yes +184, No -228 Will it be mentioned that Tom Brady was drafted 199th? Yes +474, No -743

Yes +474, No -743 Will Colin Kaepernick be mentioned? Yes +1200, No -2500

Yes +1200, No -2500 Will it be mentioned that Todd Gurley and Sony Michel were teammates? Yes +130, No -160

Yes +130, No -160 Will the missed pass interference from the Saints-Rams game be mentioned? Yes -500, No +380

Yes -500, No +380 How many times will Giselle Bundchen be shown? Over 1.5 +125, Under 1.5 -155

Over 1.5 +125, Under 1.5 -155 Will the word “defelategate” be said? Yes +777, No -1429

Commercial Props

Which commercial will appear first? Coke or variants -170, Pepsi or variants +130

Coke or variants -170, Pepsi or variants +130 Which commercial will appear first? Budweiser +150, Bud Light +210, Michelob Ultra +400, Stella Artois +400, Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer +400

Budweiser +150, Bud Light +210, Michelob Ultra +400, Stella Artois +400, Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer +400 Which commercial will appear first? Hyundai -400, Mercedes-Benz +250

Hyundai -400, Mercedes-Benz +250 Which commercial will appear first? Audi -200, Kia +150

Audi -200, Kia +150 Which commercial will appear first? Bubly -120, Pepsi -120

Bubly -120, Pepsi -120 Which commercial will appear first? Doritos -135, Pringles -105

Doritos -135, Pringles -105 Which commercial will appear first? Avocados from Mexico -120, Planters (Kraft Heinz) -120

Avocados from Mexico -120, Planters (Kraft Heinz) -120 Which commercial will appear first? Expensify -200, TurboTax (Intuit) +150

Expensify -200, TurboTax (Intuit) +150 Which commercial will appear first? Turkish Airlines -500, WeatherTech +300

Turkish Airlines -500, WeatherTech +300 How many commercials will run during the Super Bowl? Over/under 96

Over/under 96 How many commercials will have a dog in it? Over/under 5.5

Will “Dilly Dilly” be said during a Bud Light commercial? Yes -200, No +150

How many 30-second Bud Light commercials will feature the Bud Knight? Over/under 1.5

Which company will have the best average rating for their commercials? (per USA Today ad-meter) Doritos+306 M&M’s+514 Anheuser-Bush+551 Pringles+618 Bumble+830 Expensify+938 Pepsi+938 Field+191

How many Clydesdales will be shown in Budweiser commercial? Over/under 8.5 (OFF THE BOARD)

Over/under 8.5 (OFF THE BOARD) Will there be an animal besides a horse in the Budweiser Clydesdale commercial? Yes -130, No +100 (OFF THE BOARD)

Halftime Props

Will Adam Levine be wearing a hat at the start of the halftime show? Yes -110, No -130

Yes -110, No -130 How many songs will be played during the halftime show? Over/under 7.5

Over/under 7.5 Will Big Boi and Adam Levine perform Mic Jack? Yes -400, No +250

Yes -400, No +250 Will Christina Aguilera make an appearance? Yes +250, No -400

Yes +250, No -400 Will Mick Jagger make an appearance? Yes +300, No -400

What song will be performed first by Maroon 5? One More Night: +300 Makes Me Wonder: +500 Sugar: +550 Animals: +600 Girls Like You: +600 Moves Like Jagger: +600 Don’t Wanna Know: +700 Payphone: +1000 Maps: +1500 She Will Be Loved: +1500 This Love: +1500

What will be the predominant color of Adam Levine’s shirt at the start of the show? Black -200, anything else +150

Black -200, anything else +150 Will Adam Levine, Travis Scott or Big Boi take a knee? Yes -300, No +220

Will any of the performers wear a Colin Kaepernick jersey? Yes +220, No -300

Will there be a Spongebob costume or inflatable? Yes +465, No -638

Yes +465, No -638 If Spongebob does make an appearance, will he kneel in protest: Yes +3000, No -20000

Yes +3000, No -20000 Will Adam Levine be shirtless at any moment during the halftime show? Yes +1862, No -5635

Yes +1862, No -5635 Will Travis Scott be shirtless at any moment during the halftime show? Yes +940, No -2188

Yes +940, No -2188 Will Andre 3000 join Big Boi on stage? Yes +1069, No -2026

Yes +1069, No -2026 Will Travis Scott take a knee during halftime show in protest? Yes +500, No -900

President Trump Related Props

How many times will Donald Trump tweet on February 3rd? Over/under 6

Over/under 6 Total times Donald Trump tweets during the game? Over/under 1

Over/under 1 Will Trump congratulate winning team via Twitter by midnight on 2/3/19? Yes -150, No +120

Yes -150, No +120 Will there be any typos in any of Trump’s SB-related tweets on Feb. 3 (deleted tweets count)? Yes +270, No -350

Yes +270, No -350 Will Donald Trump attend the game? Yes +450, No -850

Yes +450, No -850 Will the Super Bowl winning team visit the White House? Yes -150, No +110

Yes -150, No +110 Will Donald Trump take part in pregame interview on CBS? Yes -200, No +150

Will the U.S. Government shutdown end before Super Bowl LIII (2/3/19)? Yes -180, No +145

Which will be higher? Trump approval rating on 2/4/19 (according to Rasmussen Reports) +110, Yardage of longest made field goal -140

Which will be higher? Total days of U.S. Government shutdown +110, Yardage of longest touchdown -140

Cross-sport Props

Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Russell Westbrook total points, rebounds, assists +100, Rob Gronkowski receiving yards -130

Russell Westbrook total points, rebounds, assists +100, Rob Gronkowski receiving yards -130 Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Kyrie Irving total points -115, Jared Goff pass completions -115

Kyrie Irving total points -115, Jared Goff pass completions -115 Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Paul George made 3-point field goals -120, Rob Gronkowski receptions -110

Paul George made 3-point field goals -120, Rob Gronkowski receptions -110 Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Thunder total points vs. Celtics -150, Todd Gurley rushing & receiving yards +120

Thunder total points vs. Celtics -150, Todd Gurley rushing & receiving yards +120 Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Celtics total points vs. Thunder -220, Brandin Cooks receiving yards +160

Celtics total points vs. Thunder -220, Brandin Cooks receiving yards +160 Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Thunder and Celtics combined points +110, B. Cooks, R. Woods, J. Edelman combined receiving yards -140

Thunder and Celtics combined points +110, B. Cooks, R. Woods, J. Edelman combined receiving yards -140 Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Kawhi Leonard points -130, James White rushing yards +100

Kawhi Leonard points -130, James White rushing yards +100 Which will be higher? James Harden streak of games with 30 or more points +140, Yardage of longest touchdown in Super Bowl LIII -180

James Harden streak of games with 30 or more points +140, Yardage of longest touchdown in Super Bowl LIII -180 Which will be higher? LeBron James total games missed (starting 12/25/18) -115, Super Bowl LIII highest scoring quarter total points -115

LeBron James total games missed (starting 12/25/18) -115, Super Bowl LIII highest scoring quarter total points -115 Which will be higher? Zion Williamson total points and rebounds on 2/2/19 -140, Total Brady pass completions on 2/3/19 +110

Zion Williamson total points and rebounds on 2/2/19 -140, Total Brady pass completions on 2/3/19 +110 Which will be higher? Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish total points on 2/2/19 -115, Rams and Patriots total points on 2/3/19 -115

Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish total points on 2/2/19 -115, Rams and Patriots total points on 2/3/19 -115 Which former Georgia Bulldog will have more rushing yards? Sony Michel +100, Todd Gurley -130

Sony Michel +100, Todd Gurley -130 Which NCAA conference four-player group will have more total yards? SEC (Gurley, Michel, Reynolds, Patterson) +120, Pac-12 (Anderson, Woods, Cooks, Gronkowski) -150

SEC (Gurley, Michel, Reynolds, Patterson) +120, Pac-12 (Anderson, Woods, Cooks, Gronkowski) -150 Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Super Bowl LIII attendance (as reported by Wikipedia page) -250, Waste Management Phoenix Open attendance (as reported by tournament) +190

Super Bowl LIII attendance (as reported by Wikipedia page) -250, Waste Management Phoenix Open attendance (as reported by tournament) +190 Which will be higher on 2/3/19? (No action if player misses cut) Phil Mickelson total birdies -115, Julian Edelman receptions -115

Phil Mickelson total birdies -115, Julian Edelman receptions -115 Which will be higher on 2/3/19? (No action if player misses cut) Jon Rahm total birdies -110, Jared Goff rushing yards -120

Jon Rahm total birdies -110, Jared Goff rushing yards -120 Which will be higher on 2/3/19? (No action if player misses cut) Rickie Fowler score -130, C.J. Anderson rushing yards +100

Rickie Fowler score -130, C.J. Anderson rushing yards +100 Which will be higher on 2/3/19? (No action if player misses cut) Bubba Watson long drive -160, Tom Brady passing yards +125

Bubba Watson long drive -160, Tom Brady passing yards +125 Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Leicester City and Manchester United total goals scored -140, Patriots total sacks +110

Leicester City and Manchester United total goals scored -140, Patriots total sacks +110 Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Arsenal and Manchester City total goals scored -130, Rams total sacks +100

Arsenal and Manchester City total goals scored -130, Rams total sacks +100 Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Alex Ovechkin total shots on goal -115, Tom Brady and Jared Goff total TD passes -115

Alex Ovechkin total shots on goal -115, Tom Brady and Jared Goff total TD passes -115 Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Bruins vs. Captitals total penalty minutes +100, Rex Burkhead receiving yards -130

Gambling Props

State with the largest Super Bowl LIII betting handle: Nevada -5000 New Jersey +100 Field (Any other state) +8000

Total amount wagered on Super Bowl LIII in Nevada (as reported by Nevada Gaming Control Board): Over/under $165.5 million

Over/under $165.5 million Total amount of seven-figure wagers on Super Bowl LIII at Nevada sportsbooks (as reported by ESPN Chalk): Over/under 6.5

Over/under 6.5 Largest wager on Super Bowl LIII by Floyd Mayweather (Must share ticket image on official Instagram account for action): Over/under $2 million

Miscellaneous Props

Coin toss: Heads -105, Tails -105

Heads -105, Tails -105 Will the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium be open for kickoff: Yes -175, No+135

Yes -175, No+135 Will the Chick-fil-A franchise in Mercedes-Benz Stadium be open on Super Bowl Sunday? Yes +575, No -1100

Yes +575, No -1100 Will a fan run onto the field during the game? Yes +800, No -2500

Yes +800, No -2500 Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first? Teammates: +175 God: +190 Family: +500 Owner: +550 City: +1000 Coach: +1100 None of the above: +400

Color of the liquid poured on the winning coach: Lime/Green/Yellow: +225 Orange: +300 Blue: +375 Red: +400 Clear/water: +400 Purple: +1000



Will NFL issue a report admitting they missed a call during Super Bowl? Yes +250, No -330

Yes +250, No -330 Will any player do the Dirty Bird for TD celebration? Yes +200, No -250

Yes +200, No -250 Will any player do The Floss for TD celebration? Yes +450, No -750

Yes +450, No -750 Will any player use a prop during TD celebration? Yes +300, No -400

Yes +300, No -400 Will Rob Gronkowski announce retirement after game? Yes +600, No -1000

Will Tom Brady announce retirement after game? Yes +1200, No -2500

Will Bill Belichick announce retirement after game? Yes +2500, No -5000

Atlanta temperature at kickoff (as reported by Weather.com): Over/under 48 degrees

All odds via The Action Network.