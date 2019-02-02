All kinds of Super Bowl 53 Prop Bets

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: Detail of the Lombardi Trophy and the helmets of the New England Patriots (left) and the Los Angeles Rams prior to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaking during a press conference during Super Bowl LIII Week at the NFL Media Center inside the Georgia World Congress Center on January 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Here is a big ass list of prop bets for the big game this weekend. I think I’ll be taking a few of these.

National Anthem Props

  • How long will it take Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem? Over 105 seconds -140, Under 105 seconds +100
  • Will Gladys Knight be wearing a skirt, dress or gown? Yes -175, No +135
  • Will Gladys Knight forget/omit a word? Yes +300, No -500
  • Will any scoring drive take less time than it takes Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem? Yes -110, No -130
  • Will any player take a knee during the national anthem? Yes +400, No -700
  • Will Gladys Knight take a knee or raise a fist during or following the national anthem? Yes +600, No -1000
  • Will any player raise a fist during the national anthem? Yes +200, No -300
Game Props

  • Will any player be ejected for throwing a punch or fighting: Yes +700, No -1600
  • Will either team not punt during the game? Yes +900, No -3500
  • Will either kicker hit the upright or crossbar on a missed field goal or extra point attempt? Yes +375, No -650
  • Will a non-QB throw a touchdown? Yes +350, No -600
  • Will there be an onside kick attempt? Yes -150, No +110
  • Will there be a roughing the passer penalty? Yes +105, No -145
  • Will there be a flea flicker attempt? Yes +155, No -220
  • Will both teams combine for 76 points or more and break the SB record? Yes +325, No -550
  • Will a touchdown be overturned by replay? Yes +155, No -220
  • Will either QB throw for 400 yards or more? Yes +275, No -450
  • Will Tom Brady lead the Patriots from behind to win in the 4th quarter/overtime? Yes +400, No -650
  • Of these two players, who gets the first sack? Aaron Donald -228, Ndamukong Suh +167
  • Number of overturned coaches challenges: Over 1 +184, Under 1 -265
  • Will both Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson have a rushing TD? Yes +500, No -800
  • Will Tom Brady have a higher completion percentage than Trevor Lawrence did in the National Championship game (62.5%)? Yes -350, No +250

Broadcast Props

  • Super Bowl LIII National Rating (According to Nielsen): Over/under 44.5
  • Super Bowl LIII U.S. Viewership (According to Nielsen): Over/under 106.5 million
  • Will CBS show replay of missed pass interference call on Rams vs. New Orleans (Nickell Robey-Coleman on Tommylee Lewis)? Yes -130, No +100
  • Will Jim Nantz say “hello friends” when announcers come on air? Yes -10000, No +2500
  • Total times Jim Nantz and Tony Romo say “Gronk”: Over/under 2.5
  • Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “GOAT”? Yes +360, No -500
  • Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “dynasty”? Yes -150, No +120
  • Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “Bet Against Us”? Yes +400, No -650
  • Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “underdog”? Yes -400, No +320
  • Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “Philly Special”? Yes +250, No -330
  • Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say “Hotlanta”? Yes +200, No -260
  • Total times Roger Goodell will be shown: Over/under 1.5
  • Who will Bill Cowher pick to win during CBS pregame show? Patriots -130, Rams +100
  • Who will Nate Burleson pick to win during CBS pregame show? Patriots +120, Rams -150
  • Who will Boomer Esiason pick to win during CBS pregame show? Patriots +110, Rams -140
  • Who will Phil Simms pick to win during CBS pregame show? Patriots -120, Rams -110
  • Will “government shutdown” be mentioned? Yes +262, No -400
  • Will a play Tony Romo predicts result in a touchdown? Yes +191, No -165
  • Will Kylie Jenner appear on TV? Yes +200, No -280
  • Will any team owner be on the sideline at any point during the game? Yes +506, No -814
  • Will Tom Brady be referred to as the GOAT? Yes +184, No -228
  • Will it be mentioned that Tom Brady was drafted 199th? Yes +474, No -743
  • Will Colin Kaepernick be mentioned? Yes +1200, No -2500
  • Will it be mentioned that Todd Gurley and Sony Michel were teammates? Yes +130, No -160
  • Will the missed pass interference from the Saints-Rams game be mentioned? Yes -500, No +380
  • How many times will Giselle Bundchen be shown? Over 1.5 +125, Under 1.5 -155
  • Will the word “defelategate” be said? Yes +777, No -1429

Commercial Props

  • Which commercial will appear first? Coke or variants -170, Pepsi or variants +130
  • Which commercial will appear first? Budweiser +150, Bud Light +210, Michelob Ultra +400, Stella Artois +400, Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer +400
  • Which commercial will appear first? Hyundai -400, Mercedes-Benz +250
  • Which commercial will appear first? Audi -200, Kia +150
  • Which commercial will appear first? Bubly -120, Pepsi -120
  • Which commercial will appear first? Doritos -135, Pringles -105
  • Which commercial will appear first? Avocados from Mexico -120, Planters (Kraft Heinz) -120
  • Which commercial will appear first? Expensify -200, TurboTax (Intuit) +150
  • Which commercial will appear first? Turkish Airlines -500, WeatherTech +300
  • How many commercials will run during the Super Bowl? Over/under 96
  • How many commercials will have a dog in it? Over/under 5.5
  • Will “Dilly Dilly” be said during a Bud Light commercial? Yes -200, No +150
  • How many 30-second Bud Light commercials will feature the Bud Knight? Over/under 1.5
  • Which company will have the best average rating for their commercials? (per USA Today ad-meter)
    • Doritos+306
    • M&M’s+514
    • Anheuser-Bush+551
    • Pringles+618
    • Bumble+830
    • Expensify+938
    • Pepsi+938
    • Field+191
  • How many Clydesdales will be shown in Budweiser commercial? Over/under 8.5 (OFF THE BOARD)
  • Will there be an animal besides a horse in the Budweiser Clydesdale commercial? Yes -130, No +100 (OFF THE BOARD)

Halftime Props

  • Will Adam Levine be wearing a hat at the start of the halftime show? Yes -110, No -130
  • How many songs will be played during the halftime show? Over/under 7.5
  • Will Big Boi and Adam Levine perform Mic Jack? Yes -400, No +250
  • Will Christina Aguilera make an appearance? Yes +250, No -400
  • Will Mick Jagger make an appearance? Yes +300, No -400
  • What song will be performed first by Maroon 5? 
    • One More Night: +300
    • Makes Me Wonder: +500
    • Sugar: +550
    • Animals: +600
    • Girls Like You: +600
    • Moves Like Jagger: +600
    • Don’t Wanna Know: +700
    • Payphone: +1000
    • Maps: +1500
    • She Will Be Loved: +1500
    • This Love: +1500
  • What will be the predominant color of Adam Levine’s shirt at the start of the show? Black -200, anything else +150
  • Will Adam Levine, Travis Scott or Big Boi take a knee?Yes -300, No +220
  • Will any of the performers wear a Colin Kaepernick jersey? Yes +220, No -300
  • Will there be a Spongebob costume or inflatable? Yes +465, No -638
  • If Spongebob does make an appearance, will he kneel in protest: Yes +3000, No -20000
  • Will Adam Levine be shirtless at any moment during the halftime show? Yes +1862, No -5635
  • Will Travis Scott be shirtless at any moment during the halftime show? Yes +940, No -2188
  • Will Andre 3000 join Big Boi on stage? Yes +1069, No -2026
  • Will Travis Scott take a knee during halftime show in protest? Yes +500, No -900

President Trump Related Props

  • How many times will Donald Trump tweet on February 3rd? Over/under 6
  • Total times Donald Trump tweets during the game? Over/under 1
  • Will Trump congratulate winning team via Twitter by midnight on 2/3/19? Yes -150, No +120
  • Will there be any typos in any of Trump’s SB-related tweets on Feb. 3 (deleted tweets count)? Yes +270, No -350
  • Will Donald Trump attend the game? Yes +450, No -850
  • Will the Super Bowl winning team visit the White House? Yes -150, No +110
  • Will Donald Trump take part in pregame interview on CBS?Yes -200, No +150
  • Will the U.S. Government shutdown end before Super Bowl LIII (2/3/19)? Yes -180, No +145
  • Which will be higher? Trump approval rating on 2/4/19 (according to Rasmussen Reports) +110, Yardage of longest made field goal -140
  • Which will be higher? Total days of U.S. Government shutdown +110, Yardage of longest touchdown -140

Cross-sport Props

  • Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Russell Westbrook total points, rebounds, assists +100, Rob Gronkowski receiving yards -130
  • Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Kyrie Irving total points -115, Jared Goff pass completions -115
  • Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Paul George made 3-point field goals -120, Rob Gronkowski receptions -110
  • Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Thunder total points vs. Celtics -150, Todd Gurley rushing & receiving yards +120
  • Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Celtics total points vs. Thunder -220, Brandin Cooks receiving yards +160
  • Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Thunder and Celtics combined points +110, B. Cooks, R. Woods, J. Edelman combined receiving yards -140
  • Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Kawhi Leonard points -130, James White rushing yards +100
  • Which will be higher? James Harden streak of games with 30 or more points +140, Yardage of longest touchdown in Super Bowl LIII -180
  • Which will be higher?LeBron James total games missed (starting 12/25/18) -115, Super Bowl LIII highest scoring quarter total points -115
  • Which will be higher? Zion Williamson total points and rebounds on 2/2/19 -140, Total Brady pass completions on 2/3/19 +110
  • Which will be higher? Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish total points on 2/2/19 -115, Rams and Patriots total points on 2/3/19 -115
  • Which former Georgia Bulldog will have more rushing yards? Sony Michel +100, Todd Gurley -130
  • Which NCAA conference four-player group will have more total yards? SEC (Gurley, Michel, Reynolds, Patterson) +120, Pac-12 (Anderson, Woods, Cooks, Gronkowski) -150
  • Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Super Bowl LIII attendance (as reported by Wikipedia page) -250, Waste Management Phoenix Open attendance (as reported by tournament) +190
  • Which will be higher on 2/3/19? (No action if player misses cut) Phil Mickelson total birdies -115, Julian Edelman receptions -115
  • Which will be higher on 2/3/19? (No action if player misses cut) Jon Rahm total birdies -110, Jared Goff rushing yards -120
  • Which will be higher on 2/3/19? (No action if player misses cut) Rickie Fowler score -130, C.J. Anderson rushing yards +100
  • Which will be higher on 2/3/19? (No action if player misses cut) Bubba Watson long drive -160, Tom Brady passing yards +125
  • Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Leicester City and Manchester United total goals scored -140, Patriots total sacks +110
  • Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Arsenal and Manchester City total goals scored -130, Rams total sacks +100
  • Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Alex Ovechkin total shots on goal -115, Tom Brady and Jared Goff total TD passes -115
  • Which will be higher on 2/3/19? Bruins vs. Captitals total penalty minutes +100, Rex Burkhead receiving yards -130

Gambling Props

  • State with the largest Super Bowl LIII betting handle:
    • Nevada -5000
    • New Jersey +100
    • Field (Any other state) +8000
  • Total amount wagered on Super Bowl LIII in Nevada (as reported by Nevada Gaming Control Board): Over/under $165.5 million
  • Total amount of seven-figure wagers on Super Bowl LIII at Nevada sportsbooks (as reported by ESPN Chalk): Over/under 6.5
  • Largest wager on Super Bowl LIII by Floyd Mayweather (Must share ticket image on official Instagram account for action): Over/under $2 million

Miscellaneous Props

  • Coin toss: Heads -105, Tails -105
  • Will the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium be open for kickoff: Yes -175, No+135
  • Will the Chick-fil-A franchise in Mercedes-Benz Stadium be open on Super Bowl Sunday? Yes +575, No -1100
  • Will a fan run onto the field during the game? Yes +800, No -2500
  • Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first? 
    • Teammates: +175
    • God: +190
    • Family: +500
    • Owner: +550
    • City: +1000
    • Coach: +1100
    • None of the above: +400
  • Color of the liquid poured on the winning coach:
    • Lime/Green/Yellow: +225
    • Orange: +300
    • Blue: +375
    • Red: +400
    • Clear/water: +400
    • Purple: +1000
  • Will NFL issue a report admitting they missed a call during Super Bowl? Yes +250, No -330
  • Will any player do the Dirty Bird for TD celebration? Yes +200, No -250
  • Will any player do The Floss for TD celebration? Yes +450, No -750
  • Will any player use a prop during TD celebration? Yes +300, No -400
  • Will Rob Gronkowski announce retirement after game? Yes +600, No -1000
  • Will Tom Brady announce retirement after game? Yes +1200, No -2500
  • Will Bill Belichick announce retirement after game? Yes +2500, No -5000
  • Atlanta temperature at kickoff (as reported by Weather.com): Over/under 48 degrees

 

All odds via The Action Network.

 

