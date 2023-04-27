KWHL KWHL Logo

Anchorage Assembly Extends Shelter Operations at Sullivan Arena

April 27, 2023 3:07PM AKDT
On Tuesday, the Assembly approved a 326 thousand dollar budget amendment to extend operations at the Sullivan Arena homeless shelter through May 31st for unhouse residents with physical or behavioral health issues. Alaska’s news source reports the shelter has been winding down operations since the assembly approved an April 30th closure plan; however, advocates noted the dangers posed to forcing vulnerable clients out of the shelter too soon.

