      Weather Alert

BP sheds Alaska assets, sells to Hilcorp Alaska for $5.6B

Aug 27, 2019 @ 11:25am

By BECKY BOHER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – BP is selling all its operations in Alaska, including its interests in both the Prudhoe Bay oil field and the trans-Alaska pipeline.

Company officials announced in a release Tuesday that it is selling to Hilcorp Alaska for $5.6 billion.

BP has been a major force in Alaska on the North Slope for over 50 years.

But BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said the company has other opportunities, both in the U.S. and around the world, that are more competitive and better aligned with the company’s long-term strategy. It’s also fits BP’s plan to divest $10 billion in assets by 2020.

Under terms of the agreement, Hilcorp will pay $4 billion in the near-term and $1.6 billion later. The purchase is subject to state and federal approval.

Recently Played

August 28th, 2019
2:43am
Panic Attack The Glorious Sons
2:40am
Pain Royal Bliss
2:36am
I Stand Alone Godsmack
2:33am
Anarchy In The Uk (cover) Megadeth
2:29am
Nookie Limp Bizkit
2:25am
Square Hammer Ghost
View full playlist
#Trending
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Kayakers Lucky to Survive their trip to Spencer Glacier
News from KFQD
This Video Shows What Our Firefighters Deal With.
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand