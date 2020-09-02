      Weather Alert

Crump to represent Black man shot, killed by LA deputies

Sep 2, 2020 @ 10:25am

By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump is representing the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies. Dijon Kizzee was shot after being stopped for a traffic violation while riding a bicycle. Authorities say he ran and later “made a motion” toward a gun on the ground. Crump also represents Jacob Blake, a Black man who was paralyzed during a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. LA County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot the 29-year-old  Kizzee in South Los Angeles on Monday. Family members described Kizzee as devoted to his late mother and 18-year-old brother.

