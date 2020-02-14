Cuomo meets with Trump to offer deal on travelers program
WASHINGTON (AP) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has visited the White House in the hope he can persuade President Donald Trump to reverse a decision to boot New Yorkers from programs that allow travelers to avoid long lines at U.S. at the border. The Democratic governor and Republican president met Thursday to discuss their dispute over New York’s new “Green Light” law, which lets unauthorized immigrants obtain state driver’s licenses and also bars federal immigration agents from accessing state motor vehicle records. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says the leaders held a “productive meeting.”