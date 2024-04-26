KWHL KWHL Logo

Dad Calls Out Teens At Trampoline Park…For Being Awesome With His Son

April 26, 2024 8:37AM AKDT
A dad is trending on TikTok after he called out two teenagers at a trampoline park in Billings, Montana . . . for being AWESOME with his son.  The teens didn’t know, him but just started bouncing with him and helping him go higher. Even made sure he didn’t fall down!

 

 And on his video in the comments, one of the teen’s moms, Malia commented “That’s my son! Makes me so proud…good job Shikai!” 

So sweet!

