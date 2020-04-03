      Weather Alert

Dog food delivered to western Alaska amid virus concerns

Apr 3, 2020 @ 3:16pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two animal welfare groups combined to have 8,000 pounds of dog food delivered to southwest Alaska. The 242 30-pound bags arrived in Bethel late Thursday. They will be stored for eventual distribution to people in about 35 largely Alaska Native villages in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. The dog food drop from The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Humane Society of the United States was necessary in roadless western Alaska because travel restrictions and dwindling supplies made delivery of dog food to the region nearly impossible during the coronavirus pandemic.

