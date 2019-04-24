Dude Rides a Drum Set Like a Carnival Ride FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 08: Musician Frank Beard of ZZ Top performs at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Dickies 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 8, 2009 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) “Yeah I’m in a band” Posted by Catatonicyouths on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Dave Grohl Performs on the Streets of Seattle (NSFW) Sansa Stark’s Reaction to Sunday’s GOT Episode Bee Porn? 250 Musicians Play Metallica’s ‘Sad But True’ Anthrax, RATM and Others Jam Game of Thrones Theme Song Sign the Petition to name The Black hole After Chris Cornell