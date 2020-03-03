Dunleavy requesting 4 million to prepare for coronavirus
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is requesting about $4.1 million in state funds to aid in preparations for the coronavirus. At a Monday afternoon news conference, he said there were no known cases in the state but state officials are preparing for an impact on Alaska. He says he feels good about the state’s level of preparation so far. Dunleavy says there is no reason at this time to ask people to not gather for this weekend’s ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race or other large events. But he says officials are following developments with the virus closely and that could change if warranted.