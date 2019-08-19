      Weather Alert

Dunleavy to use video message to relay dividend decision

Aug 19, 2019

By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is expected to announce his plans Monday for paying this year’s check to residents from the state’s oil-wealth fund.

Dunleavy’s office says he will not hold a news conference, but instead will release a video.

Dunleavy campaigned on a Permanent Fund dividend paid in line with a longstanding calculation that has not been followed since 2016 as the state has grappled with a budget deficit. Such a dividend would equate to checks of about $3,000 this year.

Lawmakers instead asked Dunleavy to consider a roughly $1,600 dividend this year. Many say the calculation is at odds with a law passed last year seeking to limit what can be taken from permanent fund earnings for dividends and government expenses.

