Fairbanks jury finds man guilty of fatally shooting police officer

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Anthony Jenkins-Alexie was convicted Thursday of first- and second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

Authorities say Jenkins-Alexie shot Sgt. Allen Brandt Oct. 16, 2016, when the officer responded to reports of shots fired near a hotel.

Brandt was shot in the chest and legs, thigh and hip. He died 12 days later after surgery to remove shrapnel that penetrated an eye during the shooting.

The prosecutor argued Jenkins-Alexie planned the attack as revenge for a friend who was previously shot by police.

Jenkins-Alexie’s attorney contended Jenkins was too intoxicated the night of the shooting to form intent to kill Brandt.

Jenkins- Alexie will be sentenced after a presentence report is completed.