Hero Barbers Drop Everything To Save A Little Girl Running Towards Traffic

April 26, 2024 8:32AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

A scary moment was captured on surveillance cameras when two Connecticut barbers noticed a little girl running by their shop towards a busy intersection. Osvaldo and Rafael were taking care of customers and dropped their scissors to run out the door and reached her just before she reached the intersection.

It took them several minutes to find the mother.  Apparently, the toddler slipped away from her mom at a bus stop down the street from the barbershop. She took her eye off her daughter for just a second and did not even realize she was gone.

