Juneau officials revise COVID-19 travel, testing rules
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau city leaders have approved changes to local COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers. The changes include waiving a $250 testing fee for non-resident travelers who are tested at the airport and exempting so-called fully vaccinated people from strict social distancing after testing. KTOO Public Media reports that the changes approved by the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly this week are meant to be encouraging for COVID-conscious travelers. The rules define fully vaccinated as people who have gone more than two weeks since receiving a second dose of a two-dose vaccine or more than two weeks since receiving a one-dose vaccine.