Margot Robbie’s Production Company Working On Live-Action “Monopoly” Movie

April 11, 2024 6:32AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Margot Robbie is going from an iconic toy to an iconic game! Her production company, LuckyChap, is developing a live-action Monopoly movie.  We don’t know much about the plot yet, but after the massive success of “Barbie”, expectations are high.

LuckyChap said in a statement. “Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro.” The production company is also in the early stages of developing a movie based on The Sims.

