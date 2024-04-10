KWHL KWHL Logo

Mom Saves Her 6-Year-Old’s Life At A Little League Game

April 10, 2024 5:43AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

What is normally a fun family time watching little league baseball turned into Sarah Steube’s worst nightmare. Her 6-year-old son Oscar, was hit in the chest with a ball during a game when he missed catching a pop fly ball, sending him into cardiac arrest. He was having a seizure, then when lifeless. First dad ran out onto to the field, then Sarah called 9-1-1 and jumped into action. She is a registered nurse and performed life-saving CPR for a minute and a half before paramedics got there. The ambulance was on call just next door, so they were able to get there really fast. 

Paramedics used a defibrillator to jump start his heart in the ambulance, and he was put on a ventilator in the hospital. After two days, he woke up and said “Hi Mom!”

They are sharing their story to encourage family members to learn CPR.

