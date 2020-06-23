Mourners pay respects to Rayshard Brooks at Ebenezer viewing
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Mourners filed through Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday for a public viewing of Rayshard Brooks. A gold-colored casket carrying the body of the man who was fatally shot by police arrived at the church just under an hour before the viewing began Monday. A handful of people were already waiting outside, despite intense sun and, at times, heavy rain. Officer Garrett Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back when Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle on June 12. Rolfe is white. Brooks was Black. Rolfe was fired and is jailed without bond on a murder charge.