KWHL KWHL Logo

NBA Retires Bill Russell’s Number 6 Leaguewide

August 11, 2022 11:20AM AKDT
Share

NEW YORK, NY. (AP) – Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association made the announcement Thursday, permanently retiring the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and someone good enough to have been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

Russell becomes the first player to have his number retired leaguewide.

He died on July 31 at the age of 88.

Major League Baseball permanently retired No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson, who broke the big league’s color barrier.

And the NHL retired Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99 in honor of that sport’s all-time scoring leader.

Recently Played

Hey YouDisturbed|
2:18pm
New DivideLinkin Park|
2:13pm
JeremyPearl Jam|
2:08pm
Natural Born KillerHighly Suspect |
2:05pm
Break StuffLimp Bizkit|
2:02pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
2

2020 Isn't The Only Thing Losing It's Mind.
3

Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
4

CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
5

Tommy Vext Clarifies His Comments on Racism in Instagram Video