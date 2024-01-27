KWHL KWHL Logo

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important

January 27, 2024 11:32AM AKST
Share

31-year-old Cat Janice is an artist that has been trying to make a name for herself in music for several years, and also sharing her journey with cancer. Unfortunately, that journey is coming to a close after it returned and spread to her lungs. She is now in hospice care, but put all of her songs into her young son’s name.

@cat.janice #duet with @Kat I love you thank you for sharing!!! ❤️❤️🥰🥰 we love you and MK and following all your adventures 🥰🥰🥰 thanks for dancing with us!! #danceyououttamyhead #cancer ♬ Dance You Outta My Head – Cat Janice


She asked her TikTok followers to stream a new song she wrote for her 7-year-old son Loren, so she could leave him the proceeds.  She wasn’t sure she would live to see “Dance You Outta My Head” released, but even better…she learned it was charting on iTunes.

So every stream of her songs will benefit him. You can stream it HERE:

More about:
Cat Janice
Dance Outta My Head

Recently Played

LostLinkin Park
11:30pm
The Chemicals Between UsBush
11:22pm
RemedySeether
11:19pm
Sign Of LifeMotionless In White
11:15pm
Lips Of An AngelHinder
11:11pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Officials respond to pipeline leak at Point Thomson gas field on Alaska’s North Slope
2

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is A Secret Author
3

Pauly Shore Will Play Richard Simmons In New Biopic
4

Teen Has The BEST Moment With His Favorite College Football Team
5

Alaska lawmakers open new session with House failing to support veto override effort