NFL Star DeAndre Hopkins Suspended 6 Games For Violating PED Policy

May 2, 2022 @ 1:58pm

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) –  Arizona Cardinals three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

It’s a stunning blow for the Cardinals, who finished with an 11-6 record last season but faded down the stretch when Hopkins was out of the lineup because of injuries.

Now they’ll be without the 29-year-old for a big chunk of the upcoming season.

Hopkins played in 10 games last season, catching 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

He missed much of the last half of the season because of hamstring and knee injuries.

