Ohio State settling some suits over doc abuse; cost unclear
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State reached an unspecified settlement with nearly half of the roughly 350 men who say they were sexually abused decades ago by a team doctor who was jokingly known among some athletes by nicknames like “Dr. Jelly Paws.” The deal announced Friday with few details is the first settlement for accusers of the late doctor, Richard Strauss. A lawyer for some of the men says the agreement will help them move forward and heal. The university calls it a step of “restorative justice.” Scores more Strauss accusers still have pending lawsuits. They say mediation has been unsuccessful, and they’ve asked a judge to let them resume litigation. Strauss died in 2005.