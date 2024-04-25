KWHL KWHL Logo

Paris Hilton Developing Documentary On Early 2000s Female Celebrities

April 25, 2024 6:43AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

You may not know that Paris Hilton has a production company, 11:11 Media, that is cooking up a documentary that hits close to home. It’s based on Sarah Ditum’s book Toxic: Women, Fame, and the Tabloid 2000sfocusing on pop-culture misogyny during the early 2000s through the experience of nine female celebrities. The docuseries will dive into the experiences of Paris, Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and others navigating fame, societal impact and taking back their own narrative.

“When I discovered ‘Toxic,’ I was immediately taken by the depth of Sarah’s dedication, research and writing,” Hilton said. “Sarah’s work inspired me to envision ‘Toxic’ as a documentary series where we can provide a platform for similar stories of those who had to navigate intense public scrutiny, so they can reclaim their narrative from a time when they had little control.”

Recently Played

LifetimeThree Days Grace
6:11am
Im AlrightMammoth (wvh)
5:58am
Bat CountryAvenged Sevenfold
5:47am
PiecesDaughtry
5:43am
Hemmorhage(in My Hands)Fuel
5:39am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Air National Guard changes in Alaska could affect national security, civilian rescues, staffers say
2

People Are Buying Gold Bars At Costco
3

National Guard delays Alaska staffing changes that threatened national security, civilian rescues
4

Alaska judge finds correspondence school reimbursements unconstitutional
5

Katy Perry Almost Has A Wardrobe Malfunction On ‘American Idol’