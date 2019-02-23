Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, charged with solicitation of prostitution.

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft attends the Super Bowl LIII Pregame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A few weeks after his team won the Super Bowl, Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged for solicitation of prostitution in Jupiter, Florida.

According to the story from the Associated Press, Kraft has been charged with the misdemeanor of solicitation of prostitution. Florida police have said there is a videotape of Kraft paying for sex in a massage parlor.

He has not been arrested on the crime yet but a warrant has been issued. The team hasn’t commented on the charge and a spokesperson for Kraft has said that they, “Categorically deny Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity”.

This is going to get all those Patriot haters all fired up.