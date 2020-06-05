      Weather Alert

‘Peaceful’ protesters in Indiana marched by armed residents

Jun 4, 2020 @ 6:22pm

By AYA ELAMROUSSI Associated Press
Protesters in a rural Indiana city who took to the streets to condemn racism and police killings of black people encountered bystanders who were holding rifles during the demonstration. A video that circulated on social media shows 21 people standing along a bike trail near downtown Crown Point, Indiana, watching protesters march past them Monday during a peaceful protest against police brutality and racism. Eight of the bystanders held firearms, an act Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said is protected under state law.

