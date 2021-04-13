Pressure builds to fire Minnesota officer who killed Wright
By MOHAMED IBRAHIM and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The pressure built Tuesday to fire the suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed a 20-year-old Black man during an altercation after a traffic stop, a shooting authorities said was a tragic mistake but that family members of Daunte Wright and others pointed to as yet the latest example of a broken criminal justice system. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott called the shooting in his city “deeply tragic” and called for the officer to be fired. Authorities say the officer, 26-year-vteern Kim Potter, intended to user her Taser but mistakenly fired her handgun at Wright. Protesters clashed with police Monday for a second night after the shooting.