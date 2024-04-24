Rescue Cat Now A Model For Target

Two years ago, 47 cats were rescued after being found crammed into a hot car at a rest stop in Minnesota…but one got away. That’s Hercules and after a month, he was found near death in really bad shape. Now after being nursed back to health, he’s a model in an ad campaign for Target. That’s him on the packaging of their Fragrance Free Clumping Cat Litter!

His new owner, Jill LeBrun, and the Founder of Tuff Start Rescue, Dr. Nicole Perreault, talked about how bad of shape he was in. He had to have several surgeries on his jaw, which at one point was held together with buttons sewn in!