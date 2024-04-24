KWHL KWHL Logo

Rescue Cat Now A Model For Target

April 24, 2024 8:22AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Two years ago, 47 cats were rescued after being found crammed into a hot car at a rest stop in Minnesota…but one got away. That’s Hercules and after a month, he was found near death in really bad shape.  Now after being nursed back to health, he’s a model in an ad campaign for Target. That’s him on the packaging of their Fragrance Free Clumping Cat Litter!

His new owner, Jill LeBrun, and the Founder of Tuff Start Rescue, Dr. Nicole Perreault, talked about how bad of shape he was in. He had to have several surgeries on his jaw, which at one point was held together with buttons sewn in!

Recently Played

Come As You AreNirvana
2:07pm
TruthGodsmack
2:03pm
JackHardy
2:00pm
I Get OffHalestorm
1:56pm
Sos (sawed Off Shotgun)The Glorious Sons
1:53pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

O.J. Simpson Dead at 76
2

Peyton Returns to School Accompanied by Alaska's Morning Show and Dozens of Supporters
3

Alaska House passes budget with roughly $2,275 payments to residents, bill goes to Senate
4

People Are Buying Gold Bars At Costco
5

Katy Perry Almost Has A Wardrobe Malfunction On ‘American Idol’