Retired Army Veteran Finds An Amazing New Purpose After Losing His Wife

76-year-old Vietnam vet Danny Chauvin from Mississippi retired from the US Army was dealing with depression and PTSD and then lost his beloved wife. He found himself not knowing how to spend most of the hours in his day.

He often did handyman projects for his wife and loved that, so it gave him an idea to create a Facebook page called Honey Do Dude. He offered up his services to help women with projects around the house for FREE.

His project has taken off and he regularly helps others by fixing household things such as hanging porch swings and repairing doors. After finishing a project, Chauvin snaps a photo with the person he has assisted which reminds him he is loved and appreciated.

As Steve Hartman says in the CBS Sunday Morning profile: “He’s fixing a hole in his heart by fixing just about everything else.”