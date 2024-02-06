KWHL KWHL Logo

Retired Army Veteran Finds An Amazing New Purpose After Losing His Wife

February 6, 2024 5:31AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

 76-year-old Vietnam vet Danny Chauvin from Mississippi retired from the US Army was dealing with depression and PTSD and then lost his beloved wife. He found himself not knowing how to spend most of the hours in his day.

He often did handyman projects for his wife and loved that, so it gave him an idea to create a Facebook page called Honey Do Dude. He offered up his services to help women with projects around the house for FREE.

His project has taken off and he regularly helps others by fixing household things such as hanging porch swings and repairing doors. After finishing a project, Chauvin snaps a photo with the person he has assisted which reminds him he is loved and appreciated.

As Steve Hartman says in the CBS Sunday Morning profile: “He’s fixing a hole in his heart by fixing just about everything else.” 

Recently Played

No One KnowsQueens Of The Stone Age
10:52am
The Kill30 Seconds To Mars
10:40am
Turn The PageMetallica
10:34am
RemedySeether
10:31am
Sos (sawed Off Shotgun)The Glorious Sons
10:27am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important
2

A fire at a home in northwest Alaska killed a woman and 5 children, officials say
3

Four rescued after fishing boat capsizes near Kodiak
4

‘Pandemic of snow’ in Anchorage sets a record for the earliest arrival of 100 inches of snow
5

16th Annual Running of the Reindeer March 2nd