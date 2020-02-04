Senate so far split neatly along party lines on impeachment
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate is so far cleaving neatly along party lines in advance of Wednesday’s virtually certain votes to acquit President Donald Trump on two impeachment charges. A leading GOP moderate, Susan Collins of Maine, has announced she will vote to acquit Trump, leaving Utah Sen. Mitt Romney as the only potential GOP vote to convict Trump of abusing his office and stonewalling Congress. The chamber’s top Republican, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, again slammed the impeachment drive of House Democrats as “the most rushed, least fair and least thorough” in history and confirmed that he will vote to acquit Trump. Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of sweeping Trump’s misconduct under the rug.