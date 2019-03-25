Suspected impaired driver strikes 2 children on sidewalk

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 60-year-old woman was held on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs after a traffic crash that seriously injured two children on bicycles in Eagle River.

Anchorage police shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday arrested Vicie Zielinski.

Online court records do not list the case in state court and it was not immediately known if Zielinski has an attorney.

Police say a boy and girl were riding bikes on the sidewalk of the Old Glenn Highway near Coronado Street when a car drove onto the sidewalk as if making a lane change.

The car accelerated to high speed and struck both children head-on.

Both children were conscious and breathing when medics arrived. They were rushed to a hospital.

Police administered field sobriety tests to Zielinski.