Texas Governor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Aug 17, 2021 @ 2:12pm

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19.

His office said Tuesday that Abbot is in good health and experiencing no symptoms.

Spokesman Mark Miner says Abbott is isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment.

Abbott was vaccinated earlier this year.

The governor’s positive test came as cases of the virus soar because of the highly contagious delta variant and hospitals statewide are stretched thin.

It also comes a day after Abbott tweeted a picture of himself not wearing a mask while speaking indoors to GOP supporters.

Abbott has staunchly opposed mask mandates for public schools and this week saw defiant districts in some of the state’s largest cities – which are run by Democrats – require face coverings anyway.

